Military Order of the Purple Heart, Delmarva Chapter 570

Two of the three local Military Order of the Purple Heart scholarship recipients, Khala and Issac Hawkins, and their parents Vernelle and Lance Hawkins, are shown with Chapter 570 Commander Fred Petze.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WYE MILLS — Delmarva Chapter 570, Military Order of the Purple Heart, has awarded three scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023. Each of the awardees presented a record of academic achievement, school and community involvement, and dedication to America’s core values.

