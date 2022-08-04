Two of the three local Military Order of the Purple Heart scholarship recipients, Khala and Issac Hawkins, and their parents Vernelle and Lance Hawkins, are shown with Chapter 570 Commander Fred Petze.
WYE MILLS — Delmarva Chapter 570, Military Order of the Purple Heart, has awarded three scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023. Each of the awardees presented a record of academic achievement, school and community involvement, and dedication to America’s core values.
Colin Grover is a junior at Clemson University, majoring in computer engineering. He is a dean’s list student with a wide variety of community service experiences and has served as a calculus tutor for other students. He is the son of Patrick and Denise Grover of Moncks Corner, South Carolina and the grandson of Patriots Mary and Larry Hansel and grandnephew of Patriot Trudy Hoxter, all of Easton.
Khala Hawkins is a junior at Salisbury State University majoring in archaeology, anthropology and historical reconstruction, particularly the Roman Empire. Very involved in her community, she also looks for opportunities to build on her future. She is the daughter of Vernelle and Lance Hawkins of Abingdon and the granddaughter of Patriots Alice and Calvin Hawkins of Cambridge.
Isaac Hawkins is entering college at Georgetown University this fall after completing school at Calvert Hall College High School with a 4.0 GPA in a very demanding curriculum. He also played in a wind ensemble, interned at the Baltimore County Office of Law and attended a leadership summit at Yale University. He will major in international relations with an eye to government service. He is the son of Vernelle and Lance Hawkins of Abingdon and the grandson of Patriots Alice and Calvin Hawkins of Cambridge.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart is the only Congressionally chartered organization for veterans who were wounded in combat and exists to serve the needs of veterans. The scholarships are just one of the organization’s many charitable efforts. Eligibility for these scholarships is open to families and descendants of wounded veterans. Please contact Delmarva Chapter 570, MOPH, P.O. Box305, Wye Mills, MD 21679, for more information.
