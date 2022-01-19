The Democratic Club of Queen Anne’s County presents member donations for the Migrant Families Holiday Project to Gina Morris of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools at the club’s headquarters. From left, club board members Dorotheann Sadusky and Carol D’Agostino, Morris and Democratic Club Chairperson Elaine McNeil.
QUEENSTOWN — Members of the Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club came together this holiday season to donate gifts of brand-new toys and clothing to migrant families through its Migrant Families Holiday Project.
Following up on their successful summertime backpack and school-supply project, the club worked with and Gina Morris, Spanish interpreter, migrant recruiter and liaison for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, and Amanda Ensor, family engagement specialist for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, to deliver the gifts in time for the holidays to the children of migrant families in need across the county.
“It’s been great working with Gina Morris, Amanda Ensor and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools to support the migrant families in our county,” said Carol D’Agostino, Democratic Club of Queen Anne’s County board member. “Club members went all out to spread some holiday cheer by providing toys, clothes and essential items.”
