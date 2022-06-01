DENTON — Spirits were high at the second annual Caroline County Pride Festival that took place on May 28. Vendors ran up and down Market Street as young an old celebrated individuality, inclusion and dignity. There were teenagers with rainbow socks, drag queens in full on prom dresses and same-sex couples holding hands. Around 2,000 people showed up for this family friendly, bouncy house loving and hamburger eating crowd. They came from Delaware, Salisbury and Federalsburg.
There was art and dance music like the 80s disco classic ‘Celebrate’ in spades. Some Colonel Richardson High School choral students sang selections from “Rent” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Tears were flowing in the crowd. Little rainbow flags and rainbow bracelets were given out for free. More than one cheek had a rainbow painted on. And the Sammati belly dancers took the stage in a colorful tour de force.
Lockerman Middle School student Beck Harrison of Denton said, “This is the best day of the year. Pride month is the one time where I feel like I can be myself with worrying what other people are going to think. When you are here at Pride month, it feels so welcoming and so at home. Pride just feels like one big family.”
“I think it is a wonderful day for a progressive event in our great town. I know Angel (Perez) has worked very hard to put this on. It is no small feat putting on a festival of this size, and he is to be commended,” said Abby McNinch, Denton mayor.
“First bring the community together. Raise awareness about diversity, inclusion, equity and respect in Caroline County. And celebrate pride,” said Angel Perez, Caroline County activist.
“The marketing piece was amazing. Like everyday I would post on Facebook, social media. The newspaper helped a lot too. So far the turnout is really good. We have around 86 vendors right now. At 4 (p.m.) we are going to have the recognition for Nicole Fisher. We have a committee this year who helped me out A LOT. There are about 11 volunteers today,” Perez said.
Nicholas Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Arts Council, had set up a grey empty wall about the size of the side of a bus. He had spray paint and brush-on house paint ready for anyone who wanted to be creative. The results were a riot of color, community positive messages and shapes like flowers and horses.
“The mission is to make the gray go away. We are doing brushes and house paint, acrylic paint and we are doing spay paint and stencil. The kids are having a lot of fun with it. We are trying to do an art activity that everyone can participate in. So far we have had 20 or 25 people get involved. We are here to help them use their imagination,” Tindall said of the community mural.
Nicole Fisher, Caroline County Public Schools supervisor of alternate programs, said, “We pledge to value the worth and dignity of all individuals. We do not tolerate or condone any act of bias, discrimination, insensitivity or disrespect towards any person on the basis or race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, religion, social economic status or disabling condition. I am proud to be an ally and an educator as we kick off Pride Month, a time for each individual to be proud of who they are and the unique offerings that they bring to the world.”
She read a proclamation from the Town of Denton to recognize the Pride Festival.
“Denton and Caroline County is a place that strives for inclusion and welcomes everyone. The Denton Town Council does hereby proclaim May 28, 2022 as Pride Day in Denton, MD,” Fisher said.
After accepting the proclamation, Perez shot off two rainbow confetti poppers the crowd.
There were were couple of politicians sighted. Heather Mizeur is running for Congress against Rep. Andy Harris. She says she is the only openly gay candidate in Maryland’s First District race.
“To have an event like this in the heart of Caroline County and see the kind of turnout that is here is a real reflection of the heart beat of the Eastern Shore, which is embracing cultural diversity and making sure everyone has a seat at the table,” Mizeur said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.