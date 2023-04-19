DENTON — The candy was flying from the pint-sized Little Leaguers riding on team floats in the opening day parade on Saturday. People lined 5th Avenue and Market Street, and the police blocked off cross streets. Some of the floats had American and Maryland flags flying. There were balloons connected to the floats, and the teams were chanting in unison. Each team was wearing their brand new and very clean uniforms. They had barely had time to put a crease in the bill of their hats.
Denton Volunteer Fire Company had a truck with lights flashing and a loud horn. Moms lined the sidewalk with babies and toddlers in strollers. There were proud coaches walking next to their team’s float. They too had coordinated shirts with their last name and title embossed on the back of the jersey. It was a festive community moment and a family time where the kids were doing something healthy and outside. Many parents were either coaching their children or performing other indispensable background activity.
After the parade everyone convened at the Lions Club Park. The grass was without one dandelion, and the dirt sparkled like Camden Yards. The pitcher’s mound had been meticulously raised to the perfect height for someone around four feet high. There were two new scoreboards. Clearly hundreds of volunteer man hours and thousands of donated dollars went into elevating this diamond to be the best.
Kyle Bringman, president of the league, said on the mic to the whole crowd circled around the ball field, “This Little League was chartered in 1953 and proudly called Lions Club Park, our home for 70 years. Thank you to the members of the Denton Lions Club for continuing to support our league. Denton Little League is continuing to grow. Our registrations total this year across all divisions is 190 players. This year we added three additional teams. Our mission is to make T-Ball, baseball and softball an enjoyable experience for all players and fans. Dave Barry regraded and reseeded the outfield. The beautiful scoreboard you see was made possible by Robberger Insurance and Chesapeake Crawlspace Solutions. Also, thanks goes out to Billy Groves of Bill Groves Electric and Chuck Dean of Choptank Electric for their donated time and expertise on this project.”
Bringman, a former Little Leaguer himself, also mentioned getting a grant from the Beat Goes On to put an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) unit in at the field. He said it is coming soon. And they are bringing back the tradition of a free hot dog to any player. Bullock’s Deli has also offered a free scoop of ice cream after every game any player wearing their uniform.
Rachel Barry, vie president of Caroline Softball, said, “When we talk about doing things the Caroline way, that means we do an awful lot with just a very little. You can see community at its finest. We have TNT Jewelers, Chesapeake Signs and Service and the Caroline Health Department coming soon. We have registered 178 girls from across our county. Last year we had roughly 122 girls. We have 15 teams. We want them to learn to play as a team, have it be a group effort. Underground Unlimited did an awesome job on the fabulous uniforms.”
Kelly Strannahan from Team Terrapin Security said, “This is my first year coaching. My goal is to have lots of fun. My husband and father are assistant coaches and my best friend is the team mom. There are eight kids on the team. We don’t play innings. We just play as much as we can. It has a time limit, and the best part is the kids are hilarious. I just love their little personalities. It is cool to see them improve when we teach them something.”
Players Mark Hiasen and Shelby Andrews came in front of everyone to recite the Little League pledge: “I trust in God. I love my county and I will respect its laws. I will play fair and strive to win, but win or lose, I will always do my best.”
The national anthem caused hats to come off and everyone to turn toward the flag.
David Barry, who built the pitching mound and maintains the fields, said, “It takes 100 or 200 man hours. We took the mound to Little League specs. We used a surveyor. It is under constant improvement trying to get a perfect slope down to home plate. Tyler Breeding and I got mound clay. We got irrigation work in. Adam Benton came out to fertilize, plant.”
The first pitches were thrown by Bailey Siegler and Sawyer Stayton. They were randomly selected to start the season. Bailey threw a zinger over the catcher’s head. The crowd cheered her on. Both of them then intoned the magic phrase, “Play Ball!”
