DENTON — The candy was flying from the pint-sized Little Leaguers riding on team floats in the opening day parade on Saturday. People lined 5th Avenue and Market Street, and the police blocked off cross streets. Some of the floats had American and Maryland flags flying. There were balloons connected to the floats, and the teams were chanting in unison. Each team was wearing their brand new and very clean uniforms. They had barely had time to put a crease in the bill of their hats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.