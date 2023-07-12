DENTON — The Rotary Club of Denton entered its 96th year with the installation of new officers and a welcome to two new members, Paul Joseph and Emily Grove.
On Wednesday, June 28, District Governor Cliff Berg administered the installation oath to Joseph and Grove, both of whom agreed to abide by Rotary’s Four-Way Test, an ethical litmus test for all Rotarians to consider by asking themselves these four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Berg returned, as Immediate-Past District Governor, on Wednesday, July 5, to install the club’s new officers. Elected for the 2023-2024 term are President Angel Perez (Caroline County Pride), President-Elect Amy Horne (CASA of Caroline), Secretary Debby Bennett (Caroline County Library) and Treasurer Mike Steinhice (M&T Bank). Each of the new officers has a strong desire to not only give back to the Caroline County community, but to support the organization that allows them to do so.
“The Rotary Club has given me many opportunities both personally and professionally,” Perez said. “Serving as an officer is giving back to the club the best way I can.”
Increasing membership is one of the goals of each officer. They also plan to increase the group’s public image and awareness through an updated website and Facebook page.
“I am very proud of the work we do for Caroline County” Perez said, “but I know we can do even more good for the community with a few more members to help with our projects like Flags for Heroes, the 10th grade career fair, and our Caroline County discount cards that encourage people to support our local businesses. Our club’s focus is on local projects that help with food insecurity, youth development and literacy, and other humanitarian efforts here in Caroline County.
“The needs of the community are there. To continue to support those in need, our club must continue to increase membership and bridge the diversity gap in gender, race, sexual orientation and age.”
The first Rotary club was founded in Chicago in 1905. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and members work together to solve community problems, provide humanitarian aid and promote goodwill and peace. Rotarians are committed to ethical practices in business and personal behavior using the four-way test to gauge thoughts, speech, or actions.
Rotary clubs exist worldwide, and Rotary International has over 1.2 million members who support several global projects, notably a drive to eradicate polio everywhere. Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.
The Rotary Club of Denton welcomes people of all backgrounds and professions who want to be of service to others and change lives. Membership is not just limited to the Denton community, but rather is made up of people who live and/or work in Caroline County.
Each meeting includes a brief presentation by a Rotary member, community nonprofit, or other organization or individual on a topic of interest to club members. Through regular club programs, projects and neighborhood activities, members learn about the issues that face their communities and exchange ideas about how to take action to respond to them. Fellowship and service are key for membership in the Rotary Club.
“We welcome others to help out the community and have fun doing it,” Perez said.
Learn more about the Rotary Club of Denton by attending a meeting or contacting the club through its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/dentonmdrotary or emailing Angel Perez at carolinecountypride@gmail.com.
