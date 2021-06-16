DENTON — The Denton Rotary is selling discount cards as a fundraiser to help fund local initiatives such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Caroline County, Denton Boy Scout Troop 168, local food banks; along with Kenny Wood’s Lifetime Wells International.
Discount cards may be purchased for only $20 from any Denton Rotary member. You can also stop by the following members’ place of work to purchase cards: Charlie Huber at his State Farm office, 19 S. 3rd St.; Debby Bennett at the Caroline County Public Library, 100 Market Street; Amy Horne at CASA of Caroline County, 114 Market Street, Suite 100; or Laura Reeder at the Denton Branch of Shore United Bank, 850 S. 5th Street. Pay with cash or check made out to the Denton Rotary. Online payments may be arranged.
Denton Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center, 512 Franklin St., Denton, MD. To learn more about Denton Rotary, go to its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dentonmdrotary.
