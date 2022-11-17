Dorchester General Hospital Foundation

Surrounding UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge Emergency Department’s new CPR machine are Esther Nichols, nurse tech; Heidi Van Winkle, RN; Kimberly Kral, clinical coordinator; AnnMarie Hernandez, Emergency Department manager; Dr. C. Edmund Connelly, DDS, MAGD, Dorchester General Foundation president; and Joy Loeffler, Dorchester General Hospital auxiliary president and DGH Foundation Board member.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — The UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge just received a new, automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation machine for its Emergency Department. The machine, called the LUCAS Device, cost more than $16,000, and its purchase was funded by the Dorchester General Hospital Foundation.

