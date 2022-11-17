Surrounding UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge Emergency Department’s new CPR machine are Esther Nichols, nurse tech; Heidi Van Winkle, RN; Kimberly Kral, clinical coordinator; AnnMarie Hernandez, Emergency Department manager; Dr. C. Edmund Connelly, DDS, MAGD, Dorchester General Foundation president; and Joy Loeffler, Dorchester General Hospital auxiliary president and DGH Foundation Board member.
CAMBRIDGE — The UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge just received a new, automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation machine for its Emergency Department. The machine, called the LUCAS Device, cost more than $16,000, and its purchase was funded by the Dorchester General Hospital Foundation.
The LUCAS device improves the quality of chest compressions and helps sustain lifesaving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts. LUCAS has been clinically proven to be safe and effective, and to save the lives of patients whose condition otherwise might have been considered futile.
“This LUCAS device is state-of-the-art CPR technology,” said AnnMarie Hernandez, Emergency Department manager at UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge. “We are profoundly grateful to the Foundation for funding the purchase of this life-saving equipment that helps us provide the safest and most effective emergency care for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.