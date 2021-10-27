DENTON — The Caroline Nonprofit Network is hosting a dinner fundraiser at 5;30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Towers Family Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Dine in or pick up to take home. Tickets are $35.

Menu includes barbecued chicken, pulled pork, barbecued cauliflower, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and green beans. Food by Smokin’ on the Shore. Dessert by Carrie Sue’s Cupcakery.

Dinner will also feature raffles, auction items and more.

Proceeds will benefit His Hope Ministries, Partners in Care Maryland, CASA of Caroline, Caroline Humane Society and Mid-Shore Pro Bono.

Tickets available through the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, email Tracey@carolinechamber.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.