EASTON — Chesapeake Forum joins Harrison Jackson, Pickering Creek Audubon Center naturalist to discover the “Weird World under the Waves.” One doesn’t have to travel 20,000 leagues under the sea to find some weird and wonderful animals. There are a plethora of curious critters that live close to home. Learn about the strange aquatic animals that live in the Chesapeake and coastal bays of Maryland.
This two-session course will start with a discussion about what makes the Chesapeake Bay unique and then will review over a dozen odd aquatic animals one might reel in. If you've ever been curious to learn about some of the lesser-known critters under the local waves, this course is for you.
Choose between Zoom classes or recorded, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 6 and 13. Cost $20.
Jackson is a teacher naturalist and outreach coordinator for Pickering Creek Audubon Center. He has a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology from Clemson University as well as two bachelor of biology degrees from Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Jackson grew up in or on the water of the Chesapeake Bay — crabbing, fishing, swimming and kayaking — and loves to talk about all the amazing biodiversity that can be found in Maryland's waterways.
