EASTON — Chesapeake Forum brings back the popular instructors John Miller and Suzanne Sanders to welcome students to the world of “Twelfth Night, Or What You Will.” They will lead participants through an investigation of how and why this drama has enchanted audiences for over 400 years.
“Twelfth Night” is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of love, vengeful practical jokes and mistaken identities. “Twelfth Night” might seem like a typical situation comedy. In fact, it does contain elements of both modern rom-com and musical theater. Funny and full of seemingly madcap characters, it has remained one of the most popular and admired of all of Shakespeare’s plays.
But remember this is Shakespeare. There’s plenty more going on beneath the silly surface. Deep, shadowy emotions set off those bright spots of hilarity. The characters leave lots of room for debate. Still, the beautifully poignant happy ending resolves all conflicts … or does it?
Whether or not you have seen or studied this play, this course is for you. Choose Between Zoom classes or recorded, three sessions, Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11 and 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m., $30.
Miller has taught literature courses at both secondary and college levels, including American literature at the University of Clermont-Ferrand, France, under a Fulbright Fellowship. He has also taught at the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Washington College, American University, and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Academy for Lifelong Learning.
Miller is also involved in several local nonprofit organizations, currently serving as president of Allegro Academy, and board officer of Chesapeake Forum. He earned his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh, with a BA from Yale.
Sanders earned a B.A. in Humanities from Johns Hopkins. She has worked as a journalist, bartender, metaphysical manager, poet, full-tilt mom, and Russian translator. She teaches the occasional class at Chesapeake College and volunteers at the library.
To register for this class or to find the list of Fall classes visit the website chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.