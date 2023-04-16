The Meno
EASTON — What is virtue? Could you define it? Some of the most tangled questions about virtue and knowledge were posed by Socrates, famous for his debate method (and for the comment that “the unexamined life is not worth living”). Join Forest Hansen, Ph.D., and the Chesapeake Forum on April 19 for an examination of the nature of virtue using Plato’s “The Meno” as a guide.

