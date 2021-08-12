For the first time in a while, there are several male residents at The Dixon House, an independent and assisted living home for elderly men and women in Easton. Dixon House was founded in 1910 as the Home for the Aged Women of Talbot and Caroline counties — specifically helping senior women who needed comfortable and affordable homes.
In 1984, to commemorate the Dixon family who helped to found the “home,” the Board of Directors renamed it The Dixon House. It was at this same time that men were accepted for admission. Since its inception over 110 years ago, The Dixon House remains committed to the enrichment of the lives of the residents it serves.
“This past year, we have had more men come to the Dixon House than in previous years. New residents Henry Lane, Richard Sturmer and Bud Tardiff have enjoyed getting to know one another. Each of these men has lived a rich professional and personal life worth sharing,” said Linda Elben, executive director of The Dixon House.
Henry Lane was born in 1950 in Easton. He attended The Country School and then went away to Tabor Academy, a boarding school, for his high school years. After graduating from Franklin and Marshall College, he worked as a history and English teacher in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York and Maine. He also coached lacrosse, squash and soccer, as well as worked with high school yearbooks and newspapers. After retiring from teaching English, he began a tutoring business for English and SAT Prep and then retired to Florida. He also engaged in his childhood passion for sailing, bought a catamaran, and sailed solo around the Caribbean, and sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, writing the book “Sailing Mystique Solo.” He has two children and two grandchildren.
Richard Sturmer, the newest resident at Dixon House, was born in 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Lehigh University, getting a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He learned computers in the Navy and then had a career with Dixie Cup, followed by work with veteran hospitals before retiring to upstate New York. In his later years, he taught English in China and was a substitute teacher. His volunteer work included serving on town boards, the Lions Club and the Republican Club. He is currently married and has three children, four stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bud Tardiff was born in 1931 in Leominster, Massachusetts. He attended West Point, graduating in the top 20% of his class. Marrying right after college, he entered the Air Force and focused on its nuclear program. After living in Germany for three years, he returned to the U.S. and attended advanced school for nuclear power plants. His accomplishments included planning for nuclear power plants on the Russian/Canadian border. He later worked with England and Germany on nuclear projects there. One of his most rewarding efforts was taking a team to 12 countries in South America, Europe and Asia to evaluate countries’ capability to handle nuclear power. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for Argon National Laboratories. He was an Eagle Scout as a teenager and worked with the Boy Scouts as an adult. He has three children, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.