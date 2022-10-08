Farm to Food Bank volunteers at Mason Farms in Ruthsburg, Sunday evening, Sept. 18, for the final sweet corn gleaning of the year. From left, Sierra Fisher, Nancy Kunkel, Carolyn Walls, Mason Farms owners Kate and Steve Kraszewski, Farm to Food Bank Coordinator Amy Cawley, and Bethany and Kate Hill. There have been 24 gleanings held on the Eastern Shore this past summer supplying fresh vegetables to people in need from the Maryland Food Bank.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Members of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton join the gleaning at Mason Farms in Ruthsburg, the final gleaning of sweet corn for the season.
RUTHSBURG — The final sweet corn gleaning of the year took place at Mason Farms Produce in Ruthsburg on the evening of Sept. 18. Steve and Kate Kraszewski, owners of Mason Farms have hosted a dozen gleanings since mid-July this year, mostly providing sweet corn and some tomatoes to be harvested by volunteers with the Farm to Food Bank program coordinated by Amy Cawley.
Cawley, who grew-up on the Eastern Shore, has for the past 11 years met with farmers across the state, asking if they would consider participating in the gleaning process to provide fresh food to people in need who reside in Maryland. The Kraszewski’s have been participating for nearly a decade.
Gleaning is the act of collecting leftover crops from farmers’ fields after they have been commercially harvested or field where it is not economically profitable to harvest. In the Old Testament book of Ruth, it is a practice described in the Hebrew Bible that became a legally enforced entitlement of the poor in a number of ancient kingdoms. By modern definition, gleaning when done for food or culinary ingredients, has been referred to less tastefully as “dumpster diving” and is seen as a similar form of food recovery. Gleaning is also practiced by humanitarian groups, including the collection of food from supermarkets at the end of the day that would be otherwise thrown away.
Though most of the volunteers from the Farm to Food Bank program are not affiliated with church groups, Cawley has heard numerous volunteers refer to their participation as “doing God’s work.”
One of those affiliates though has been St. Mark’s United Methodist Church of Easton, whose pastor is Ed Kuhling. Kuhling has been the congregation’s pastor for several years. He was previously pastor at the UMC in Millsboro, DE, for 10 years. Kuhling said, “We consider it (participation in the gleaning), part of our mission. Whether it’s God’s work, so many people today are hungry. Same can be said for providing shelter and clothing for people in need. Participating in this is a great way to teach our children by example.”
From the gleaning’s this past summer, Cawley said, “We’ve gleaned melons, kale, winter squash, cherry tomatoes, along with the sweet corn and larger tomatoes this growing season. We did not glean any peaches, apples or cucumbers this year, as we have in the past.”
The Maryland Food Bank’s demand for food for the needy has grown tremendously during the pandemic, as a large number of people lost their jobs. Gleaned foods are shipped to the central distribution center located near Baltimore City and dispersed to those in need from there.
If you are interested in receiving future emails about volunteering for gleaning opportunities, contact Caw ey at acawley@mdfoodbank.org
