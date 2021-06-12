EASTON — Talbot Hospice has received contributions from the Ravens Roost 141 and Koons Toyota of Easton enabling the purchase of a new Hoyer Lift for the Eleanor A. Koons Hospice House.
Hoyer Lifts are used to safely lift and move patients who can no longer able to get in and out of bed on their own and are critical in hospice care facilities.
Members of the Ravens Roost 141 hosted a crab bushel raffle that raised more than $4,000 and Koons Toyota of Easton contributed $2,500.
More information at talbothospice.org.
