CAMBRIDGE — As spring semester is underway, more than 1,600 students in the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education Next Generation Scholars program are focusing on financial literacy, college applications, mock interviews and college visits. These sophomores, juniors and seniors are having a banner year as part of a welcomed return to in-person programming designed to ensure that students graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life. During the first half of the year, students from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School visited college campuses, toured local businesses and participated in on-site college admissions events.
“Our interpersonal connection with students, school leaders and staff, and businesses has always been key to our success,” said Nona Carroll, MBRT chief strategy officer and Next Generation Scholars program director. “That’s why it was critical that we kicked off this academic year with gusto and continue to maintain momentum, bringing the full force of our local coordinators like Dorchester County’s Lauri Bell to our schools and communities to support students from underserved populations.”
The fall semester started with a bang as part of Maryland’s College Application Campaign to help students complete at least one application to a post-secondary school. More than 100 Next Generation Scholars made significant strides in their college application process, including starting their common application, applying to Chesapeake College, creating accounts for federal student aid and speaking to recruiters. Some students also started applications for trade school and 26 families attended financial aid sessions led by Laura Shahan, assistant director of Financial Aid at Chesapeake College.
“Next Generation Scholars and Mrs. Bell have helped me through my mental blockades in the college application process and helped me get further along in my college journey than I probably would have gone,” said Cambridge-South Dorchester High School senior José Gonzalez Jimenez.
In October, 37 Next Generation Scholars from Dorchester County joined 120 peers from Allegany, Caroline, Kent and Wicomico counties in MBRT’s first-ever College Beltway Tour. Split into two groups, the 77 students on Team Tigers spent their morning touring Towson University and the 80 students on Team Bears began their day at Morgan State University. After lunch, the teams switched locations to explore the other college before heading home.
“These students have an incredible energy about them, and we knew when planning this year’s learning experiences that they’d be just as excited as we were to get back into the groove and focus on their future,” said Lauri Bell, MBRT’s Dorchester County coordinator.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High also hosted on-site college admission events for Next Generation Scholars, which included individualized interviews with college admission representatives. Prior to the on-site visits, seniors submitted applications and high school transcripts. As a result, 12 seniors received early acceptance to Salisbury University and eight received early acceptance to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
In addition, 23 sophomore Next Generation Scholars returned to in-person Career Tours in December during which they learned about education requirements and what occurs during a typical workday while also touring offices and seeing workers in their professional environment. Students toured the Dorchester County Emergency Services and the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay where they also heard from Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce President Bill Christopher during lunch.
“This trip was a bit of motivation to keep my eyes open and take a look at all the different things I can do and be,” said Journee Jenkins, a sophomore at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.
For 30 years, MBRT has been connecting the business community with local schools through its Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau and STEM Specialists in the Classroom programs. In 2017, MBRT added the Next Generation Scholars program, which provides funding through the Howard P. Rawlings Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant, administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), to enhance education and career awareness as well as college completion for high school students with a demonstrated financial need. The Guaranteed Access Grant provides an award that will help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for low-income families.
MBRT currently serves more than 1,600 students in six high schools across five counties. The organization is one of several that partner with leadership and school counselors at select schools throughout the state to provide grade-specific services to ensure that students who are part of Next Generation Scholars graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life. MBRT coordinators help students and parents understand that college is an option for everyone while bridging the knowledge gap that exists for many families about college and their chosen career paths.
Learn more about MBRT at www.mbrt.org.
