CAMBRIDGE — Blue Ruin is hosting Christmas in July event on Saturday afternoon, July 24, to raise funds for Dorchester Santa Toy Drive and Feeding Dorchester.
The family friendly portion of the event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a casino night will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The earlier portion will feature a dunk booth, carnival ball toss, face painting, ice cream for sale with 50 cents per scoop going towards the fundraiser, music from Chuckie Hayward, and food including hot dogs, cotton candy, and snow cones.
The casino night is a ticketed even that included two drinks, a pair of sliders and fries, live music from the Harvey Allen Stanley Trio, and play money to use at the casino tables and exchanged for prizes.
Tickets to a raffle to benefit Dorchester Santa Toy Drive and Feeding Dorchester will also be for sale, with a drawing scheduled for July 30.
The cost is $20 per ticket or $100 for 6 tickets, and prizes include a Yeti cooler, a Weber grill, a bushel of crabs, $75 worth of meat, beer, Blue Ruin cocktail package, custom made cornhole boards and paddle boarding gift certificate.
Dorchester Santa Toy Drive buys Christmas for local kids, and Feeding Dorchester is a new initiative being rolled out by Rescue Fire Company and other partners.
