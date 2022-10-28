CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester Viking Cheerleaders competed in the 2022 Bayside Competition against other squads within the Bayside Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury.
The Dorchester Vikings had three levels of cheer: Division 8, Division 10 and Division 12.
Division 8, which is coached by Ta’Mera Manokey, KeMyra Jones, Chanere Christian, Francine Hughes and Constance Thomas, took first place. Cheerleaders on the squad include Skyla Wood, Taylor McClellan, Morriell Whitehead, Charleé Stanley, Genevieve Tyler, Gabrielle Peterson, Elliana Leibly, Amia Cornish and Rory Jenkins.
Division 10, which is coached by Chanere Christian, KeMyra Jones, Tamera Manokey, Constance Thomas and Francine Hughes, took third place. Cheerleaders on the squad are Kaydence Moore, Lyric Collins, Jalia Pinder, Ja’Kari Travers, Taelyn Young, Brentlie Higginbotham, Izabella Brohawn, Mariah Johnson, A’Mirah Ennels, Katelynn Smith, Audrey Tyler and Ma’Kaiyla Pinder.
Division 12, which is coached by Ellie Marshall, Shannon Proffitt, Taylor Kairys, Najee Griffin, Jaleesa Young and A’Lajah Perry, won first place. Cheerleaders on the squad include Milan Potter, Mia Proffitt, Janiye Bosley, Taliyah Wongus, LaNajah Cornish, Brielle Wongus, Kalia Tyler, Me’Osha Marshall, Da’Nayia Saunders, McKenzie Butler, Jordyn Wongus and Kyleigh Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.