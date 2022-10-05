OXFORD — On Oct. 13, two local storytellers will discuss what life was like growing up on a farm, each offering a unique perspective of the changes that have occurred since their childhood and the impact those changes have had.
LECTURE
Eleanor “Tot” O’Mara is not only a yachtswoman and former Commodore of the Tred Avon Yacht Club, but also a farm girl having grown up at Plimhimmon, originally a plantation dating from the early 17th century and later a 300+ acre working farm abutting Oxford. With her well known wit, O’Mara will share her experiences and undoubtedly have the audience wishing they had grown up with her in the 1950s when life was (or seemed) to be so much simpler.
Bill Eason grew up in Talbot County with farming in his blood; both his father and brother were farmers. Eason and his late wife Rose bought the farm on the Oxford Road in 1959 and for close to 50 years served their “neighbors,” selling local corn and other vegetables, not to mention the zinnias and sunflowers they grew. For kids, there was also the occasional turtle exhibit, and at Halloween, pumpkins were always on offer. With that perpetual twinkle in his eye, Eason will share memories of farming and how working the land became his calling. Recently retired, Eason also has a unique perspective on the future of farming in this community.
Down on the Farm is presented by the Oxford Museum in partnership with the Oxford Community Center. The program on Oct. 13 will run from 5 p.m. until “the cows come home,” or 6:30 p.m. To reserve a seat at this free and fun program, go to the Community Center’s website: www.oxfordcc.org. On the home page look for the link directing your registration.
Down on the Farm is part of the Museum’s major exhibit: Crossroads: Change in Rural America. Crossroads is a Smithsonian Institution Mainstreet traveling exhibition that explores the changes in rural population, land use and traditions over the past century. The Oxford Museum, working with local and regional partners will present a series of public programs throughout the fall.
Crossroads opens at St. Pauls Church in Oxford on Oct. 29 and will run until Dec. 16. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. Major support for this initiative comes from Maryland Humanities and Stories of the Chesapeake.
