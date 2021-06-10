CAMBRIDGE — Downtown Cambridge’s newest mural will be officially unveiled at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of Race Street.
The vividly colored mural of a green heron, blue heron and white egret adorns the formerly blank brick facade of Chesapeake College’s downtown location at 409 Race Street.
Artists Hannah Moran and Lindy Swan of Red Swan Walls created the mural.
