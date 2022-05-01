EASTON — Explore downtown Easton’s unique collection of shops, restaurants, and art galleries on the best night of the month: the first Friday. Starting on May 6, downtown Easton will celebrate Easton Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
The event, tailored to Easton’s art and entertainment district, will see many downtown boutiques and galleries staying open late and hosting special events. Restaurants will also offer new specials.
“We here at Lizzy Dee,” said owner Darcy Bernot, “are excited to use the outside space at our new location and have planned an event for all future Easton Night Outs. The community needs a fresh start after the last two years. We’re happy to have an event with stores, galleries, and restaurants all taking part. It’s going to be fun!”
Easton’s art galleries will also be open and ready to offer guests an adventure of the senses. With the Academy Art Museum’s three new exhibits, Studio B Gallery’s “Art in Bloom” exhibit, Trippe Gallery’s featured work from Artist Olena Babak, and Troika Gallery’s ShoreRivers @ Troika Gallery exhibit, Easton’s art scene is ready to highlight the brilliance of spring.
Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “We hope Easton Night Out can bring more people to enjoy and support the galleries and neighboring shops and restaurants.”
This opening Easton Night Out will feature live music and excitement, creating a perfect night out on the town for all, organizers said.
