CENTREVILLE — The Town of Centreville has teamed up with the Maryland Wineries Association for its fifth celebration of local makers at DrinkMaryland. The annual, open-air market featuring juried artisans, local food, live music and craft alcohol will be hosted at Courthouse Square on Saturday, June 18. Admission to the event is free and attendees over the age of 21 may purchase tasting passes to explore local wine, beer and spirits.
“Since 2017, DrinkMaryland has provided the Maryland Wineries Association the opportunity to celebrate curated local talent in Centreville,” said Jim Bauckman, director of communications for the Maryland Wineries Association.
Local residents and visitors to Centreville are invited to join the fun, located at Lawyer’s Row and Broadway, from noon to 5 p.m. Food vendors featuring fare including crab cakes, lobster rolls, traditional barbecue and a variety of festival fare will be on site all day. Unique crafts, gifts and clothing will be available from a juried selection of artisans. Fans of wine, beer and spirits may purchase a tasting pass to visit Maryland craft alcohol producers for samples and sales.
Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, returns as the event’s emcee. Forster will guide attendees in a toast commemorating the fifth anniversary and share wine tasting tips throughout the day. Singer-songwriter, J. Coursey Willis is scheduled to share the DrinkMaryland stage with his band, the Stone Authors, and the Justin Taylor Band.
“When Centreville volunteers gathered in 2016 to create a new signature event to attract visitors, they had no idea that their vision would result in what would become a much beloved event for locals as well,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street manager. “Our event concept came to fruition when we approached the Maryland Wineries Association in 2017 to partner with us in our shared commitment to celebrating Maryland’s craft beverage makers, artisans, and entertainers.”
DrinkMaryland: Centreville has gained incredible support from a variety of state, county and local businesses and organizations, including The Beres Group at RE/MAX Executive, Queenstown Bank, Rosendale Realty, the Rural Maryland Council, Queen Anne’s County Library, Second Wind Contracting and Shore United Bank.
“Our Maryland makers event would not be possible if not for our corporate sponsors as well as our volunteers who work tirelessly to plan and execute this amazing event,” D’Agostino said.
Following this year’s stop in Centreville, DrinkMaryland has scheduled stops in North Beach on June 25 and in Gaithersburg on Sept. 9. Advanced tasting passes for DrinkMaryland: Centreville may be purchased at a discounted rate through June 17. Visit https://drinkmaryland.org today for more event details, including a list of vendors, and to purchase your tasting passes.
For an artisan interest form visit centrevillemdevents.com. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact mainstreet@townofcentreville.org or call 410-758-1180, ext. 17.
