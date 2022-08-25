CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge, Rescue Fire Company, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Interact Club and North Dorchester High School Key Club came together to hold the second annual Duck Race Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Court Lane. Volunteers raised money to support various community projects to be held by both the Rotary Club and the Rescue Fire Company this coming year. Rubber ducks were available for $5 or three for $10 through organization members and the event’s personal email.
With over 1,000 tickets sold prior to the event, five heats containing 200 rubber ducks were held over the course of the day. The first 40-50 to cross the finish line were collected by Kyla Diggs, Dorchester County’s own Pandemic Queen and 2020 recipient of the Miss Outdoors title. The winning ducks moved onto the semi-finals. Three of these captured ducks were randomly chosen from each heat. Their owners chose a donated bonus prize including gift cards from: Go Wash Car Wash, Maryland Blue, Maiden Maryland, Ocean Odyssey, Suicide Bridge Restaurant, Blackwater Bakery, Chesapeake Seed and Feed, Rusticana Pizza, Phippins Crafting Corner, Cabin Fever, Sweet and Treats, or Chick Fil A. They could also select from Rise Up gift packs, Ironman rubber bags, Ironman backpacks, or plenty of toys!
Three semi-final races were held with 40-50 ducks from each heat being caught to race one last time in the final event. During the finals, 11 ducks were caught: eight winners were given the opportunity to choose from the remaining bonus prizes. However, the first three winners were eligible for cash prizes, with third place receiving $125, second place receiving $250, and first place receiving $500. At the end of the event, Phil Reed, a prominent Rotarian and a beloved substitute teacher at CSDHS and North Dorchester High School, announced the top three winners: Debbie White (3rd), Mike Jones (2nd) and Phillip Jackson (1st).
There was plenty to do in addition to the rubber duck races. Children were delighted to find that L&J had set up a bouncy house and two carnival-esque basketball hoops while the YMCA had a game booth as well. Young participants loved interacting with Shelby, a box turtle from the Salisbury Zoo, while learning that the Salisbury Zoo is free for all patrons and is available for events and birthday parties. There was also a Duck Pull Booth, where participants could pay $5 to pull three rubber ducks from two kiddie pools. If they selected a duck that had been tagged with a sticker, they could choose a prize from an assortment of toys and local gift cards. Several other nonprofits set up tables, including Baywater Animal Shelter, Dorchester County Health Department, Dorchester County Tourism Office and Rescue Fire Company Train Garden. Food was available for purchase from the Rescue Fire Company and Kona Ice food truck. Children even had the opportunity to race their own ducks between heats.
Ellie Guzman, a Cambridge native who will be attending Delaware Tech in the fall, provided musical entertainment for the day. As one of Mike Elzey’s very talented students, she amazed the crowd with her singing and electric guitar. She performed covers of several hits, including “Fly Me to the Moon” by Count Basie, “Take Me to Church” by Hozier, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, and “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer.
This festival could not have happened without the support of the Dorchester community. Several sponsors provided the funds and donations necessary to hold the event. They include: Jess Jr and Sons, Bay Country Security, Bay Country Bakery, Craig’s Pharmacy, M&T Bank, Best Buy Supply, Glenn Ruark Contractor, Thomas the Jeweler, Amy Craig, Thomas Funeral Home, Shore United Bank, Portside Restaurant, Megan Holotik — State Farm Insurance, Dr. William Bair, United Way Lower Eastern Shore, Rose Hill Family Physician — Dr. Newmier, Newcomb Collins Funeral Home, Mount Holly Heat and Air — John Holotik, Harrington & Merryweather, Tim Hunt Insurance, Folgers Nolan Fleming Douglas, Terry Wheatley, Taqueria Floritas, East Coast Vets LLC, Hair Couture — Courtney Slacum, George Jackson Plumbing, Eastern Autoworks, Enzo, Kona Ice, Mullaney Insurance, Simmon’s Center Market, R Brooks and Son, David Willey Welding, Mr. and Mrs. Trey Davis, Hebron Bank and Free Spirit — Victoria Swann.
The festival was a big hit with local families and a huge success for the Cambridge Rotary Club and the Rescue Fire Company. In the future, these two nonprofits hope to make the event even bigger and better and to have even more families come enjoy the experience.
