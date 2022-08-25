CAMBRIDGE — Members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge, Rescue Fire Company, Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Interact Club and North Dorchester High School Key Club came together to hold the second annual Duck Race Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Court Lane. Volunteers raised money to support various community projects to be held by both the Rotary Club and the Rescue Fire Company this coming year. Rubber ducks were available for $5 or three for $10 through organization members and the event’s personal email.

