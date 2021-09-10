CAMBRIDGE — The Rotary Club of Cambridge, Rescue Fire Company and Main Street Cambridge have joined forces to provide the first Duck Race Festival in Dorchester County. Scheduled for Saturday Sept. 25, the Festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the berm at Sailwinds Visitor Center.
Fundraising for each group’s community service projects have been affected over the past 18 months due to COVID-19. When Rotarians approached the RFC and Main Street with the idea of teaming up for the Duck Race Festival, all agreed tit was a good idea. This is the first time the three groups have worked together on an event.
Once the groups began meeting, three questions came out. How can we raise money? How can we have fun doing it? How can we include the community? Hence, the original Duck Race became a Duck Race Festival. Along with the featured duck races, the event, still in the planning, will include a bouncy house, basketball, face painting, entertainment by Mike Elzey Studio students, food and Kona Ice. The Salisbury Zoo will have a display table and a couple of animals.
So, the big question, just what is a Duck Race? The groups have acquired 3,100 rubber ducks. They will be selling tickets $5 apiece or three for $10. Purchasing a duck ticket will enter it into the race. On the day of the event, the ducks will be put into groups and released to travel down a 250-foot ramp with the assistance of the RFC hoses. Winner of each heat will be set aside to compete in the finals for the cash prizes. Prizes will be given out following each heat. Championship race cash prizes will be first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $125.
The group also will be hold “Quack Attacks.” Duck signs will be placed in yards and will be removed for a small donation of $10. The homeowner with have the opportunity to select where the duck sign goes next.
To help with the fundraising effort, the groups are asking for businesses and individuals to consider sponsoring the Duck Race Festival. Sponsorship levels are: Canvasback, $1,000, receives 20 ducks, vinyl banner and a display spot at the event; Mallard, $500, receives 10 ducks, vinyl banner and a display spot at the event; Teal, $250, five ducks and a corrugated sign; Wood duck, $100, two ducks and a corrugated sign. All signs will be displayed along the race track the day of the event.
The Rotary Club of Cambridge, Rescue Fire Company and Main Street Cambridge hope the community will not only support the Duck Race Festival financially but will come out the day of the event and share in the fun.
For more information about the event, contact cambridgeduckrace@gmail.com or call Phil Reed at 443-521-0100.
