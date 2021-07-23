SUDLERSVILLE — July brought good news to Dudley’s Chapel as church trustees applied for and received a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority associated with the Maryland Historical Trust for a a new roof replacement. As the roof is in deteriorating condition, the grant award of $37,550 will help this Queen Anne’s County Historic Site of 1783 to gain the preservation needed.
Dudley’s was an early place of worship in the beginning history of the Methodist religion as it formed a Methodist Society in the Sudlersville area in 1774. During the Revolutionary War, faith, determination and perseverance took hold to establish a Methodist religion that coincided with the building of a new nation and the Declaration of Independence of 1776.
Dudley’s Chapel is a limited service church that opens for Easter Sunrise Service, Homecoming in October and a Christmas Candlelight Service.
Dudley’s doors will open Saturday, Aug. 7 for visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a long closure due to COVID-19. This opening will coincide with the annual Peach Festival at the Godfrey Farm near Sudlersville and would be a perfect time to stop by Dudley’s to observe early church history.
The Sudlersville Train Station Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 and houses an interesting display of memorabilia of Jimmie Foxx of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Queen Anne’s County Historic Sites appreciate all public support given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.