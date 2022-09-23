Dudley’s Chapel will celebrate its 239th anniversary,Sunday, Oct. 2. First constructed in 1783, the oldest Methodist church building in Queen Anne’s County and one of the oldest surviving Methodist church buildings in the nation, will host a homecoming service beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Paul Lewis of Bethesda UMC in Preston will appear as Bishop Francis Asbury.
Dudley’s Chapel will celebrate its 239th anniversary,Sunday, Oct. 2. First constructed in 1783, the oldest Methodist church building in Queen Anne’s County and one of the oldest surviving Methodist church buildings in the nation, will host a homecoming service beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Paul Lewis of Bethesda UMC in Preston will appear as Bishop Francis Asbury.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Dudley’s Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places.
SUDLERSVILLE — On Oct. 2, historic Dudley’s Chapel, will host its 239th anniversary celebration and homecoming at the church building, 1110 Benton Corner Road, Sudlersville. The program begins at 2 p.m. with a song service, presenting Pastor Steve Jackson of Holden’s Chapel, including the Bow Tie Boys and the Praise Team. At 2:30 p.m., the Reverend Bonnie Shively of Calvary Ashbury United Methodist Church will officiate the service introducing Pastor Paul Lewis as re-enactor “Bishop Francis Asbury” of the early 1800s.
Asbury was sent to America by John Wesley of England in 1771 at age 26. In 1772, Asbury was Wesley’s General Assistant of the Methodist Societies in America. He was an itinerant preacher on the Eastern Shore area through the Revolutionary War, preaching Methodism from Delaware to Sudlersville to the Chesapeake. A Methodist Society was formed in the Sudlersville area in 1774 that built Dudley’s Chapel. Bishop Asbury preached at Dudley’s several times.
He was ordained Bishop at Barratt’s Chapel in Frederica, Delaware by Bishop Thomas Coke of England. Asbury spent two and a half years on the peninsula during the American Revolution and was an indispensable giant of American Methodism. He died in 1811 at the age of 66.
Lewis has a Bachelor of Dramatic Arts from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He has acted and appeared in numerous community productions. He has also appeared in two Hollywood movies, one titled “Voyage of the Mayflower” (1978) with actor Anthony Hopkins. He also spent 12 years overseas as a missionary serving in parts of Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, and served at Zion UMC in Cambridge, before going to Bethesda UMC in Preston. He has performed as Bishop Asbury previously.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this event. Admission is free, however, donations and offerings will be accepted to go toward maintenance of Dudley’s Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.