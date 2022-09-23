SUDLERSVILLE — On Oct. 2, historic Dudley’s Chapel, will host its 239th anniversary celebration and homecoming at the church building, 1110 Benton Corner Road, Sudlersville. The program begins at 2 p.m. with a song service, presenting Pastor Steve Jackson of Holden’s Chapel, including the Bow Tie Boys and the Praise Team. At 2:30 p.m., the Reverend Bonnie Shively of Calvary Ashbury United Methodist Church will officiate the service introducing Pastor Paul Lewis as re-enactor “Bishop Francis Asbury” of the early 1800s.

