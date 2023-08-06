BALTIMORE — Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched their second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship this past spring, which awarded $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
In partnership with Scholarship America, 50 students throughout the DMV region each received a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice for the Fall 2023 academic year. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. These recipients were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.
The goal of the regional scholarship is to recognize hardworking students in the DMV and to help ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education. To date, Dunkin’ of the DMV has awarded over $225,000 in scholarships to 90 students since the program’s inception in 2022.
Local Dunkin’ Scholarship recipients include:
• Joseph Lizewski of Easton, a graduate of St. Michaels High School. Lizewski will attend Boston College this fall to study Human Centered Engineering.
• Delaney Jewell of Millington, a graduate of Kent County High School. Jewell will attend University of Delaware this fall. She graduated at the top 5% of her class and served as the Class of 2023 vice president. Jewell is a Maryland Scholar and a STEM pathway graduate. This summer, she is taking classes at her local community college and working at Dunkin’.
• William Fachet of Stevensville, a graduate of Kent Island High School. Fachet plans to study Engineering this fall.
• Samuel Tuel of Queen Anne, a graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School. Tuel will attend SUNY Buffalo this fall to study Accounting. In high school, he competed in the Maryland State Finals for Track and Field and enjoys going to the gym. He is also a team member at the Centreville Dunkin’.
• Brayden Wallace of Worton, a graduate of Kent County High School. Wallace will be attending the University of Maryland this fall to study Psychology on the Pre-med track. In high school, he served as the president of the student government association and was a student member of the board of education for Kent County Public Schools. Brayden also works at the Chestertown Dunkin’.
“On behalf of my fellow local Dunkin’ franchisees, we are thrilled to support these hardworking and deserving students throughout the DMV,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “Whether it’s serving your morning cup of coffee or helping support our youth in the pursuit of higher education, our team is proud to help keep our communities running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.