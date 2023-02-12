EASTON — Scouts who are registered, active members of the Boy Scout Troop, Venturing Crew, or Sea Scout Ship who have received the Eagle Scout Award, Girl Scout Gold Award, Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award are invited by E.E. Street Memorial Post 5118 to enter the National Scout of the Year Program. The applicant must have demonstrated exemplary citizenship in school, Scouting and their community.
There is no minimum age requirement for applicants if all other eligibility criteria has been met.
The maximum age requirement for applicants is 18, and if an applicant reaches their 18th birthday during the nomination year, they remain eligible as long as they are still in high school at the time of submission deadline.
Scouts should contact Kenley Timms (chairman local post committee for the program) at 410-310-5748 or contact the post at 410-822-8619 for additional information and to obtain the VFW Scouting Scholarship forms. All completed information must be submitted to the local post no later than March 1.
The local post will forward the entries to District 4 Department of Maryland for judging. Entries must be received timely to ensure that the Department of Maryland VFW receives the package by April 1. The Department of Maryland selects a winner and forwards the entry to the VFW National Headquarters by May 1 for recognition.
Winning participants will be honored at E.E. Streets Memorial Post 5118, District 4 Department of Maryland and the National VFW.
