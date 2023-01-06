EASTON — The E.E. Streets Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5118 in Easton recently donated $9,000 to the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of hospitalized veterans during the holiday season.
The donation was specifically used to purchase gift bags for all veteran inpatients at the Baltimore, Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers during the December holiday season. Valued at $70 each and filled with an assortment of items, the gift bags were distributed by community volunteers to all hospitalized veterans throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System the week of Dec. 18.
“I am extremely grateful to the E.E. Streets Memorial VFW Post 5118 for their generous donations to support our hospitalized veterans during the holiday season,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Many of our veteran inpatients were far from their family and friends during the holidays and the gift bags helped to remind them that that they were not forgotten.”
The VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Baltimore, Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, in addition to the Cambridge, Eastern Baltimore County, Fort Meade, Glen Burnie and Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinics, is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to more than 54,000 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.