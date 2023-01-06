Holiday gifts for veterans

Volunteer Frank Vitale hands one of the holiday gift bags to Coyet S. Sydner, a veteran hospitalized at the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The E.E. Streets Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5118 in Easton recently donated $9,000 to the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of hospitalized veterans during the holiday season.

