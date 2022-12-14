Gretta Thorwarth has been a volunteer for several years and has never missed a day. She fills the engines up with liquid smoke and loves the kids smiling at the hundreds of feet of track. She says they hang out and talk about trains long after the doors close.
There are literally hundreds of little details like this tiny dog next to a Christmas train lit up with lights.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Talley Ober’s son Kyle helps him with his overalls. Kyle is also in charge of security as there have been incidents of the donation jar getting boosted. They zip tie the lid shut now.
RIDGELY — The Eagle Line Railroad in Ridgely is alive and well. The visual delight and cacophonous sounds of bells, whistles and, wait, was that the crew of Star Trek? To call this a model train set is like calling Versailles a party house. The railroad runs through over a dozen AA batteries a night.
Talley Ober is the mastermind behind this moving sculpture that delights 6-year-olds and 80-year-olds equally. He is a promoter, a builder and a showman, but he calls himself a collector and operator. You could sprinkle in Willie Wonka and a keen historian in too. There is all kind of nostalgic stuff, like the 1909 fire truck wheel and an old telephone booth with a sliding door. He has been building this train utopia for 29 years. This has to be the biggest model train set in Maryland.
During the Christmas season, Ober predicted he will have more than 2,000 visitors. A donation at the door gets one entry, a hot chocolate, a home baked cookie and a candy cane — all delivered with a joyous Christmas smile. There were six people working with Ober last week. Some wander the train space, wearing red Santa hats and fluorescent vests, answering questions. Some help with parking. Some actually monitor the voltage that runs the trains. Ober can be found in striped overalls and and an engineer’s hat.
After over 20 years as a Caroline County Public Schools bus driver, Ober said he caught the train bug — big time.
“You can get a decent set for under $200. And then add into it as you go. Start with a piece of plywood, look at it and you can visualize where you want to go with it. It changes as you build it. This started off with just me. I was buying the candy canes,” said Ober.
The holiday season is a good time for toy trains. Ober slipped into his striped overalls before the guests started coming in.
“People come in and they shake your hand and say, ‘Thanks for doing this. We make this part of our Christmas every year,’” said Ober.
Part of the fun is passing the joy forward. Over the din of train noises, Ober connects with his youngest guests. One kid, Evan Muto, 3, was pulling on the four-pipe train whistle, getting a massive toot toot out of it.
Ober’s son Kyle is busy working at Eagle Line when not at his own job.
Kyle Ober said, “Dad has been doing it for 28 years. I am 27. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. He started out just inviting friends over to check this out. Next thing you know friends were telling friends and coming over. Dad said, ‘I have got to build a bigger room.’ Getting ready is a task. Every year you have to sand the track down. Dust gets on stuff, and you don’t want dust. Dust and trains don’t mix.”
Cookie maker Anna Hardesty of Preston is Kyle Ober’s girlfriend. She said, “Tonight I made 100 cookies. I doubled it because we ran out last night. Santa Night I will have to make 200-300. That is Dec. 22. I love watching all the kids, happy, running around. Taking pictures. ‘There is Mater.’ It is heartwarming. I like the telephone booth. It is my favorite part, but the train set itself is amazing.”
Eagle Line Railroad, 12169 Ober Lane, Ridgely, is open from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Dec. 1 through Jan. 8. Admission is free; donations are welcome.
