EASTON — When Benjamin Tuttle started considering what he might do for his Eagle Scout project, he knew he wanted to do something for law enforcement.
“I saw on the news (stories) about defunding the police, so I wanted to do something for them,” Tuttle said.
With lots of help from family, friends, and community donors and helpers, Tuttle built a scent training wall for law enforcement K-9s to practice their skills at Easton Police Department’s training location near Easton.
“(Ben) spent a lot of time listening to the news a couple of years ago when they were doing the whole defund the police, and he didn’t believe that was right or fair to the police department,” said Ben’s father Braden Tuttle. “So, he wanted to do his Eagle project for the police department, and he just searched for ideas and happened to see how they train K-9 puppies at scent training walls.”
While Tuttle, 16, a junior at Saints Peter & Paul High School plans to pursue a career in electrical engineering, it was his dad, who owns BT Customs LLC, a construction and design business, and family friend, Easton architect Pamela Gardner, who provided the practical expertise.
Lt. George Paugh III of the Easton Police Department gave young Tuttle the go-ahead after the scout proposed the idea in the spring of 2021. “He said that was a great idea, and I met with him and talked about it,” Tuttle said.
Gardner created the design for Tuttle; Potomac Valley Brick in Easton helped supply concrete, PVC pipe and rebar; and Lowe’s helped with miscellaneous bolts and supplies. Also donating to the project were VFW Post 5118 in Easton, Bryan & Sons of Easton and Rental Works in Grasonville.
Scoutmaster Jim Prettyman along with leaders and members of Troop 190 in Easton supplied support and encouragement, as well. The troop is a member of the Del-Mar-Va Council of Boy Scouts of America.
“In August, we really got things going. We got materials, we got funds to get the materials, and we started building the forms for everything in September,” he said.
Construction of the wall started in October. Tuttle estimates the project took about 150 hours to complete from idea conception through construction. On workdays, 13 to 20 people were on site.
The training wall is a 10-foot by 6-foot “concrete wall with a bunch of little holes (surrounded by) 4-inch diameter PVC pipes, where they could put narcotics or explosives to let the dog sniff out,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle got to see a couple of K-9s demonstrating their skills on the wall in late December 2021.
“I thought it was really cool,” he said. “I was glad they were able to use it in the way that we thought they would.”
Braden Tuttle said that members of the Maryland State Police and law enforcement officers from Caroline, Talbot and Worcester counties have brought their K-9s to the wall for training.
Ben Tuttle said it meant a lot to him to partner with his dad on the project. “It was a great learning experience, and I got to really show my dad how accomplished I can make something.”
“I think it’s awesome,” Braden Tuttle said. “The police and sheriff’s departments really appreciate what (Ben) did. And, you know, his project will be standing there for the next 100 years really. It’s a 22,000-pound concrete wall; it’s not going anywhere.”
A member of his troop for six years, Tuttle went before the Eagle Board on June 8, 2022, when he officially became an Eagle Scout. His court of honor was held Oct. 2 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton.
Also attending the ceremony were Tuttle’s parents Braden and Kelly, and sister Kate, 15, who is a member of BSA Troop 1091 in Easton.
On Dec. 22, 2021, the EPD posted on its Facebook page, “We kindly accepted (Ben’s) offer and we watched him along with many others create this extraordinary wall that will be used by K-9 units in the region as they train! Ben Tuttle is an absolutely amazing young man with a vision! He is a future leader, that we will be keeping our eye on!”
Tuttle said he is grateful for “my parents, my fellow scouts and my scout leaders for pushing me through the program.”
For now, Tuttle plans to keep making the honor roll and playing ice hockey with the Sabres team as he looks forward to attending Chesapeake College for his first two years and then transferring to High Point University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.