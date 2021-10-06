EASTON — Charlie Mueller of Troop 532 earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program. His Eagle Scout service project consisted of planning and coordinating efforts to build a new deck for Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers’ White Marsh site in Trappe.
Scouting runs in the Mueller family — Charlie followed in the footsteps of his older brothers, and his younger brother now follows in his. Charlie first became a scout at age 11 and said he believes that scouting has motivated him to push himself toward greater and greater personal achievements throughout the years.
Reflecting on his time in the scouts, Charlie said, “I really enjoyed it and wanted to continue onward and become the best I could be. I’ve always tried to reach the highest rank or complete some challenge I set for myself and (Eagle Scout) was a huge one that I couldn’t turn down.”
Prior to earning this honor, Charlie earned 27 merit badges and achieved Order of the Arrow, which is a scouting honor society composed of Scouts who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.
As part of the process of becoming an Eagle Scout, candidates must choose a service project that they organize, lead and manage. When Charlie began looking for a local organization he could serve, he found Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.
CACC has five locations throughout Talbot County, including the White Marsh site in Trappe. When Critchlow opened its preschool program at White Marsh, the surrounding area was not conducive to safe play. This prompted the organization to reach out to the local scout programs and inquire as to whether there were any Eagle Scout candidates who would be interested in adding a play deck onto their classroom. Charlie Mueller answered the call.
In total, the project took approximately three months to complete. After a lengthy design process and “crunching the numbers” to determine the cost of the project, Charlie presented the design to the town of Trappe and obtained a permit. Generous Critchlow Adkins supporters Kim and Linda Cassady donated the funds to purchase the wood, concrete, nails, screws and other supplies needed to complete the build.
After seeing the finished deck, the Cassadys wrote, “Charlie and his crew did a great job for a deserving organization; they should be very proud. We are pleased to see our resources go to such a beneficial use.”
Charlie and his volunteer crew spent 10 days and donated approximately 250 hours of their time to build the new structure. Once the project was complete, the staff and children celebrated by having an outdoor picnic and dance party on their brand new deck.
Critchlow Adkins White Marsh Site Director Annetta Biscoe is thrilled with the new addition to the site. “The deck has been a wonderful place for the children to have lunch, play and dance,” Biscoe said. “The children enjoy the beautiful weather and being able to play outside and enjoy the sunshine with their friends.”
Of his partnership with CACC, Charlie said, “I am very happy that I did something like this for a cause like Critchlow. I’m also happy that it is something that I led the creation of and will get many years of use for a wonderful organization.”
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is committed to ensuring that any family, regardless of income level, has access to extraordinary child care. The organization’s Friends Fund provides scholarships for hundreds of local children each year. In addition to following Maryland Department of Education curriculum to prepare children to enter the school system, CACC provides a variety of enrichment programs for all ages to promote literacy, problem solving, critical thinking, and the principles of STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math).
To learn more about Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, enroll your child in services, or make a donation, visit cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
