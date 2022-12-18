Earth Data employees participate in Christmas Angels

From left are Earth Data employees Christine Kunkowski, Jennifer Marshall, and Tina Wright with the gifts being donated through Queen Anne’s County Christmas Angels program to an area family with three boys.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Last year, over 1,400 area children were on Queen Anne’s County Christmas Angel’s adoption list for the holidays. Earth Data’s employees decided they wanted to make a difference this year and participate in the program. The employees adopted a family of three boys, ages 5, 8 and 12, purchasing a variety of items.

