The Town of East New Market hosts a community day at the municipality’s Friendship Park that includes food, activities, community organizations and vendors.
Town Commissioner David Johnson works the grill as fellow Commissioner Sam Yockey assists.
A youngster participates in a scavenger hunt.
Scavenger hunters scour the area for clues while other Community Day attendees enjoy the weather, music and fellowship.
Community Day attendees relax and enjoy the town event.
The Town of East New Market hosts a community day at the municipality’s Friendship Park.
EAST NEW MARKET — People turned out in droves for the Town of East New Market’s Community Day on Saturday.
The event featured food, music, games and vendors, and was held in the town’s Friendship Park, just down Railroad Avenue from the main crossroads of the town and the town hall.
“This is a beautiful day and a beautiful event, it’s good to see people out and enjoying it,” said East New Market Mayor Steve Tolley.
Tolley said he appreciated the “community involvement and sense of unity” he saw on display.
“I applaud ENM for putting it on,” said Rick Price, a local orphans court judge Rick Price as he paused for a moment while participating in the scavenger hunt.
The East New Market Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
