The Easter Bunny has a busy schedule across the Eastern Shore, hiding plenty of treat-filled eggs for young treasure seekers to find before Easter Sunday.

Here are some of the Easter egg hunts coming up this weekend and next:

SATURDAY, APRIL 9:

Ridgely:

  • Ridgely United Methodist Church, 107 Central Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt open for all children to attend with parent/guardian.

Grasonville:

  • ChesterWye Center, 110 ChesterWye Lane, noon to 3 p.m. Free Easter egg hunt plus bake sale to benefit ChesterWye Programs.

Hurlock:

  • Unity-Washington UMC Spring Fair, 112 N Main St., noon to 4 p.m. Easter egg hunt for ages 1 through 5th grade.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16:

Easton:

  • Talbot County Courthouse, 11 N Washington St., 10 a.m. start time for infants to age 6, 10:30 start for ages 7 to 12. Talbot County Free Library will present a screening of “Hop” at 11 a.m.

Greensboro:

  • Greensboro Lions Club, Charles Bilbrough Memorial Park, Route 480, noon. Open to all children 10 and under. All participants receive candy.

Easter egg hunters should be prepared with their own basket or bag for goodies, and children should always be accompanied by an adult.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.