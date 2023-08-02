FEDERALSBURG — Summertime means its times for one of the area’s most popular events. The Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association’s 63rd Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 and 6, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.
Admission is free, and so is parking. The showgrounds are located on state Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. The GPS address is 5806 Federalsburg Highway.
There will be steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique cars and steam models in operation.
Exhibitors of all kinds of antique equipment are welcome. There is no charge to exhibit.
Among the demonstrations will be wheat threshing, shingle sawing, sawing with miniature and full-size sawmills, and rock crushing. A daily parade of all equipment will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
One of the most popular offerings is a ride aboard “Smokey Joe,” a miniature steam train which is a replica of the Civil War-era “General” locomotive.
The large flea market will feature more than 125 vendors.
Live musical entertainment will be offered each night at no cost, with the classic country music sounds of Country Express on Friday, Aug. 4, and bluegrass band Flatland Drive on Saturday, Aug. 5. Both shows are sponsored by Towers Concrete. Sunday will feature music at 5 p.m. All shows are free.
There also will be church services Sunday morning at 9.
Exhibitors of antique tractors and steam engines can test their driving skills in the tractor games where they will be competing for trophies. Games will be held Friday and Saturday following the parades at 5 p.m.
A kid’s pedal pull will be held Sunday at 1 p.m.
All times are subject to weather conditions.
The public is invited to come out and see how our grandparents farmed, and old-timers can reminisce about the “good old days.”
There also will be plenty of food for sale, including fried chicken dinners, crab cakes, hamburgers and hot dogs.
For more information, call 410-673-2414 or 410-754-8422 or visit Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association on Facebook.
