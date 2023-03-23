CHESTERTOWN — The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble, conducted by music director Jodi Bortz, will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High Streets, Chestertown. The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The church has ADA compliant access via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.
The concert, titled “Brave New World,” will open with the well-known composition, “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland (arr. By Robert Longfield). Copland wrote this piece as a response to the entry of the US in World War II and was partly inspired by a 1942 speech given by Vice President Henry A. Wallace, who declared the dawning of the “Century of the Common Man.” Other pieces in the concert include “Reverberation” by Brian Balmages, “To Dream with Open Eyes” by Steven J. Pyter, “The Impossible Machine (Perpetual Motion) by Erik Morales, and “First Suite in E♭” by Gustav Holst (adapted by Robert Longfield). The Ensemble will finish with “A Journey in Time: An Interactive Musical Adventure” by Erika Svanoe, which tells the story of a time traveling villain, Kronos, who steals the key to music. The audience will help decide how to pursue Kronos and return the key in order to save music for all time.
Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to playing music in a large ensemble. New members are welcome, without audition or fee.
The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble rehearses on Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. at Kent County High School. For more information, contact 410-849-9862.
