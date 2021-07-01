Easterseals Camp Fairlee Recognizes Generous Donor

New Castle, Del. — As the warm weather rolls in, the ideas of swimming pools and s’mores by a campfire dance in the minds of campers.
Camp is a rite of passage for many people and that is why Mark Engberg donates to Easterseals Camp Fairlee each year so children and adults of all abilities are able to experience the joy of camp in a safe and accessible environment, a news release states.
“My sister attended Camp Fairlee when she was younger and I have continued to support them over the years. It means so much to people with disabilities to have this camp experience,” Engberg said.
Camp Fairlee, located outside of Chestertown, is one of the only camps in the region that provides a typical residential camp experience for children and adults with disabilities year-round, the release states. It welcomes campers from all over the region, including Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even Ohio.
Fairlee offers week-long camp sessions throughout the summer, travel trips throughout the year and weekend respite and retreat programs from August through May.
“I encourage others to give, especially now as Easterseals recovers from the disruptions of COVID. It is important to the families who depend on Camp Fairlee for desperately needed respite and for the individuals who experience independence while enjoying many typical camp activities.”
Each year, Engberg, a longtime camp supporter, offers to match contributions up to a certain dollar amount — $5,000 for 2021 — to encourage others to donate.
“Now more than ever donations are needed so Camp Fairlee can continue to provide these services to families that depend on them. Your financial support is very important,” he said.
Learn more about Camp Fairlee at www.CampFairlee.com. To make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/3mttntw3 or mail a check to 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720 c/o Development.
Easterseals Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers.
To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.