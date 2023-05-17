Easton Airport to host two more Walk and Talk events

EASTON — Easton Airport invites the public to participate in their last two Walk and Talk events for the spring. The scheduled tours will take place on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, June 3. Both tours start at 10 a.m.

