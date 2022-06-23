EASTON — The Easton Amateur Radio Society (EARS) will join with the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and thousands of other amateur radio operators on June 25 and 26 in demonstrating their emergency communications capability. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in amateur radio.
For over 100 years, amateur radio — sometimes called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cell phone or the internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 27,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2021.
Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are over 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 5 and as old as 100. Clubs such as EARS make amateur radio accessible in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties to anyone interested in learning more.
Individuals and groups are invited to observe and participate in the EARS Field Day activities at Tuckahoe State Park, 13070 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne, Maryland on June 25 and 26. Additional information is available on the EARS homepage www.k3emd.com and www.ARRL.org. Hours of operation are Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
