EASTON — Gerald F. Sweeney’s new non-fiction book is titled “US Composers and Poets — The Intersection of American Classical Music and American Literature.”
The relationship between American composers and American writers has always been close. Creating the music to accompany and enhance the prose and poetry of our greatest writers has given us a treasury of musical masterpieces, including Ives’s Concord Sonata after Emerson, Thoreau, Hawthorne and the Alcotts, as well as Copland’s Poems of Emily Dickinson, Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess with DuBose Heyward, and Lukas Foss’s The Jumping Frog of Calaveras County after Mark Twain.
This new soft cover book contains the musical offerings of 300 American composers who have embellished the literary creations of over 150 American writers. This includes 35 musical versions of poems written by Walt Whitman and 25 by Emily Dickinson, indicating the devotion shown to our favorite poets by American troubadours.
Readers will also find a listing of pieces of classical music provided by 35 Black composers plus twenty others commenting on the Black experience. In addition, another 40 composers are presented who espoused the American Indian’s place in our culture.
This partial collection of composers (Abels-Ives) and writers gives us the prospect of viewing more connections when the completed works of these artists is provided in the future. The price is $18.95.
Gerald F. Sweeny, a retired resident of Easton, is the author of eight novels, including seven in the Columbiad Series, plus a recent October collection of short stories titled “Down Broadway.” An ex-GI and a graduate of Michigan, he has lived on the Eastern Shore for 20 years. His books are available at www.booklocker.com and at Amazon and other online book providers. His website is sweeneygf.com.
