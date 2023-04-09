Easton Choral Arts Society announces April concerts

Easton Choral Arts will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street in Easton.

EASTON — Easton Choral Arts Society is enthusiastically rehearsing for its second concert of the season, with much laughter and camaraderie, under the baton of new artistic director Alexis Ward. Concert dates are Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street in Easton.

