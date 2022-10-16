Easton Choral Arts Society announces new artistic director

EASTON — The Easton Choral Arts Society is thrilled to announce Alexis Renee Ward has accepted its offer to become the new artistic director of the Easton Choral Arts Society. The ECAS Board of Directors accepted the recommendation of its Search Committee on Sept. 15 and announced her appointment at the start of their Sept. 20 rehearsal. Chosen from six highly qualified applicants, Ward earned her Bachelor of Music (Theory and Composition) in 2010 and her Master of Music (Choral Conducting) in 2012 from the University of Delaware. Not only is she an accomplished church musician, but also a celebrated leader of community choruses and an accomplished composer (www.alexisreneeward.com).
Ward will lead the Easton Choral Arts Society singers in two concerts in December at Christ Church Easton. The concert program, to be titled “Christmas Around the World,” will feature seasonal choral arrangements in many styles including a selection of pieces whose origins lie in various countries around the world. The other songs will include favorites such as "We Need a Little Christmas,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas," and a surprise closing number. Becky Zinser, the talented ECAS accompanist, will be joined by a selection of supporting instrumentalists. The concert dates are Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. Tickets will soon be available through the ECAS website: eastonchoralarts.org.
ECAS President Phil Sayre and Search Committee Chair Carol Harrison worked quickly with several board members and Zinser to thoroughly vet and personally interview the six candidates who were extended invitations to audition for the position following their application.
Harrison said, “We are truly thrilled that Alexis has accepted the position. Her depth of experience with leading community choral groups is extensive and will prove invaluable to ECAS.
Ward currently serves as director of music at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Delaware; artistic director of the Chester River Chorale in Chestertown; and creator/co-founder of the Sonus School of Music. She resides in North Delaware with her husband, Thomas, and daughters, Hazel and Raegan.
Easton Choral Arts Society, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.