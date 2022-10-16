Easton Choral Arts Society announces new artistic director

ALEXIS WARD

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Easton Choral Arts Society is thrilled to announce Alexis Renee Ward has accepted its offer to become the new artistic director of the Easton Choral Arts Society. The ECAS Board of Directors accepted the recommendation of its Search Committee on Sept. 15 and announced her appointment at the start of their Sept. 20 rehearsal. Chosen from six highly qualified applicants, Ward earned her Bachelor of Music (Theory and Composition) in 2010 and her Master of Music (Choral Conducting) in 2012 from the University of Delaware. Not only is she an accomplished church musician, but also a celebrated leader of community choruses and an accomplished composer (www.alexisreneeward.com).

