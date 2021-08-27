EASTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Easton Choral Arts Society will resume regular rehearsals and invites area singers who are interested in participating to contact the organization by visiting eastonchoralarts.org.
Over the past year, Easton Choral Arts adjusted to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic as it presented two concerts featuring both archived materials from past seasons, and also a studio-produced spring concert titled “Bridge to Beyond” through virtual media.
Continuing with a theme of hope and anticipation, the chorus will embark upon its 44th season which will begin, in person, with its annual Christmas concert that will feature some new choral gems as well as numerous time-treasured tunes including “Fum, Fum, Fum,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and others. Concerts will take place on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church in Easton. Dates for a spring concert are also set for April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and May 1 at 4 p.m.
According to its Artistic Director Wes Lockfaw, the organization has learned a great deal about how technology can benefit the organization, and this year its leadership has taken steps to present virtual options for patrons who are unable to attend live events or who have not yet resumed in-person concerts.
Regular rehearsals with Easton Choral Arts take place at 7 p.m. beginning with the Tuesday following Labor Day and continuing each Tuesday evening throughout the season.
Singers interested in participating in Easton Choral Arts should contact the organization as soon as possible so arrangements may be made. For more information, visit EastonChoralArts.org.
ECAS has taken every precaution to protect its singers and audiences. The organization’s COVID-19 policy can be seen on EastonChoralArts.org.
Support is provided by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.