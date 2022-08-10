Easton Choral Arts Society

Easton Choral Arts Society is starting rehearsals for its Christmas concert from 7 to 9 pm. on Tuesdays, starting Aug. 23 at Christ Church in Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Summer is flying by, while Easton Choral Arts Society searches for a new director to replace Wes Lockfaw. In the meantime, the ECAS music committee has chosen the program for December’s “Christmas Around the World” concert. Rehearsals will begin Aug. 23 and continue from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Christ Church in Easton. However, ECAS is not a church choir.

