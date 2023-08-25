Easton Choral Arts Society welcomes new members

The Welcome Committee of Easton Choral Arts is geared up for the arrival of returning members and new singers at their first holiday concert open house rehearsal on Tuesday, Aug. 22. From left, front row: Lisa Felts, Melinda Simpkins, Emily Moody, Carol Harrison and Dana Haddaway; back row: President Phil Sayre, Terri Wroten and Christopher Wroten.

 COURTESY OF ALEXIS WARD

EASTON — Members of the Easton Choral Arts’ Welcome Committee were prepared with name tags, music folders, handbooks and smiles as they waited for the start of the group’s first open house rehearsal on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

  

