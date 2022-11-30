EASTON — The Dairy Queen of Easton hosted a fundraiser earlier in November for Camp Mardela’s Brethren church camp located in Denton.
Easton Dairy Queen supports Camp Mardela
Angela Price
That evening, Dairy Queen donated 10% of all proceeds from 5 to 8 p.m. to the camp, which represents seven churches on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, including Denton, Easton, Fairview at Cordova, Bethany at Farmington, Greenhill at Westover, Community of Joy in Salisbury and Ridgely.
Members of the various congregations gladly assisted the DQ staff with delivering food to the customers and bussing tables.
Easton Dairy Queen owner Jeff Saulsbury said, “We are always happy to help out our friends at Camp Mardela. We appreciate all the business they bring us all year.”
“Camp Mardela is a place to grow together — to grow individually, educationally, communally and spiritually through camp programs, rental groups and community events,” said Jennifer Summy, camp administrator. “We are excited to have been doing this since 1948, and next year we will celebrate 75 years of growing together, and it is through fundraisers and support like this what we have grown so much and will continue to grow for many more years to come.”
“Camp Mardela has been a special meeting place for many over the years,” said Sara Potvin, former Board Chairman. “My two children met their mates there; one is married and one is engaged to be married. There have been marriages held at Camp Mardela, The outdoor chapel has been a special place for this.”
Linda Schwarten Evans of Fairview was a camper from age 9 to 16. At age 9, she had the good fortune to meet another camper, Jean Shaffer of Denton, then age 10.
“We have been lifetime friends for over 60 years,” Evans said.
For more information on Camp Mardela, go online to www.campmardela.org, email campmardela@gmail.com, call 410-479-2861, or visit the camp, 301 Deep Shore Road, Denton.
