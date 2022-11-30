Easton Dairy Queen supports Camp Mardela

From left, standing with the Camp Mardela informative poster board: Sara Potvin from the Greenhill Church of the Brethren, where her husband is the pastor; Patti D., age 15, a customer of the Dairy Queen that evening from Easton, and Wanda and Matt Baynard from the Easton Church of the Brethren.

 Photo by Linda S. Evans

EASTON — The Dairy Queen of Easton hosted a fundraiser earlier in November for Camp Mardela’s Brethren church camp located in Denton.

