Easton Elementary public art project receives funding

Talbot County Public Schools has received a planning grant from the Maryland State Arts Council to create public art projects at Easton Elementary School.

EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has been awarded a $10,000 Public Art Project Planning Grant by the Maryland State Arts Council. The school district is releasing a “Call to Artists” in order to hire a planning manager to administer this grant.

  

