Easton Elementary public art project receives funding

EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has been awarded a $10,000 Public Art Project Planning Grant by the Maryland State Arts Council. The school district is releasing a “Call to Artists” in order to hire a planning manager to administer this grant.
A local committee worked to create and submit the application for the MSAC grant with membership as follows: Dr. Lisa Devaric, Easton Elementary School principal; Joan Levy, Talbot Arts executive director; Walter Black, Moton Alumni Association; Matthew Peters, executive director, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center; Victoria Gomez Lozano, Hispanic outreach coordinator, ChesMRC; Dina Daly, executive director and co-founder of BAAM Inc.; Kevin J. Shafer, TCPS director of operations; Kathy Bosin, Standards for Excellence Institute; Amy Steward, president of Talbot Arts Board; Patrick Rogan, artist and art designer; James P. Redman, TCPS fine arts supervisor.
The planning manager will solicit artists to collaborate in designing several public arts projects on the Easton Elementary School campus. This individual will also be responsible for completing a Maryland State Arts Council Project Grant application during the fall 2023 for up to $30,000, to carry out the work designed during this planning stage.
The planning manager will hold four public meetings to solicit input on the design of various art projects; conduct a Call to Artists; award honorariums to prospective artists; and eventually select artists for project pieces. Honorariums will be awarded to up to nine artists who wish to be considered for the project grant.
The funds that TCPS administers for this planning grant shall be spent out in time to apply for the separate MSAC Project Grant in October 2023. As such, the review committee is seeking a planning manager who can begin holding public input meetings beginning the week of Aug. 28.
Anyone interested in applying to be a planning manager should send a letter of interest, along with a resume to James P. Redman, TCPS fine arts supervisor, at jredman@talbotschools.org by no later than July, 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.