EASTON — Easton is getting a new community craft fair to be held Oct. 15 on the grounds of Trinity Cathedral downtown. The event is free to the public and will feature about 35 artisans showing and selling their handmade creations in a wide variety of categories, from jewelry to toys, ceramics, paintings, home décor and much more.

