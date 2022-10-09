EASTON — Easton is getting a new community craft fair to be held Oct. 15 on the grounds of Trinity Cathedral downtown. The event is free to the public and will feature about 35 artisans showing and selling their handmade creations in a wide variety of categories, from jewelry to toys, ceramics, paintings, home décor and much more.
The fair will take place on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at 315 Goldsborough St. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free; everyone is invited to come and mingle with the creative crafters who will set up tents in a large circle outside the cathedral and also display work inside the parish hall behind the cathedral. A rain date is planned for the following Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We are seeing a lot of excitement about this community event, “ said Leslie Walker, fair coordinator. “All of our available vendor spaces have been filled by a talented group of regional artisans, and we have a wait list of vendors.”
All items at the show will be original and made by exhibitors. The goal is to present something that appeals to everyone, no matter their tastes or interests.
“A group of crafters at Trinity Cathedral decided to organize this festival because we wanted to support local handmade arts, “ said Walker. “We have experienced the joy of unleashing our creative potential and want to encourage and support others doing the same.”
The fair will host artists working in all kinds of materials — glass, metal, wood, ceramics, beads, basketry, soap, paint and fiber and more.
“There truly will be something for everyone,” said Pat Brown, chair of the Trinity Threaders Guild, which is helping to organize the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.