EASTON — A ceremony was held at Easton High School to induct new members into the school’s chapter of the National Latin Honor Society. NLHS membership is granted to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and citizenship in Latin class.
The program included a welcome by NLHS President Madeline Principe and an introduction by Inna Kunz, NLHS advisor. Guest speakers Natasha Panduwawala and Emily Redmond, EHS Class of 2019, shared their reflections on establishing the NLHS at Easton High.
The inductees and officers recited the National Junior Classical League Creed, vowing to “hand on the torch of classical civilization in the modern world,” to uphold the standards of achievement of NLHS, and to continue to strive for excellence.
"Our NLHS chapter stayed strong and productive through the covid pandemic but we are eager to get back to full strength with this infusion of passionate students,” said Kunz. “We already have a team of old and new members participating in the Lip Sync Battle to benefit the Talbot Interfaith Shelter and other projects in the works.”
2022 inductees: Kate Adelman, Josephine Ball, Sophia Bullock, Kaleigh Buxton, Julian Hutchison, Sydney Lanier, Mia Mazzeo, Elaina Steinly and Abigail Wise.
Returning members: Sara Chapple, Chillian Cuthbert-Emon, Julia Fitzroy, Lily Harrison, Olivia Kilbourne, Rachel Lapp, Sophie Leight, Alondra Moreno Santana, Mariana Parkinson, Maxine Poe-Jensen, Madeline Principe, Estella Thomas, Van Tran and Ella Wise.
