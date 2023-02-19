Easton High inducts students into National Honor Society

EASTON — The Easton High School J. Willard Davis Chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction of new members who applied in Fall 2022. Another induction will take place in April for Spring 2023 applicants.
NHS is a national organization established in 1921, which recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To be considered for induction into the National Honor Society, students must meet minimum criteria which include a cumulative GPA equal to or greater than 86.5%, cumulative attendance rate equal to or greater than 94%, no more than two disciplinary referrals, and completion of at least 100 service learning hours.
Qualifying students are given the opportunity to submit applications and recommendations, which are reviewed by Easton High School faculty. The January 2023 Easton High NHS inductees are as follows:
Seniors: Taylor Chaney, Emily Dahlen, Emily Dickinson, Angelina Duschel, Cameron Lewis, Samantha Mason and Tanai Wilson.
Juniors: Calvin Bui, Emily Currie, Evan Ensminger, Samantha Jessee, Charlie Kaminskas, Jack Kilbourne, Sabin Long, Gavin McGlinchey, Will O’Donnell, Sophia Principe, Noah Ramos, Jordan Regan, Jonah Rich, Taylor Roach, Olivia Robinson, Morgan Sauca, Colin Smith, Mattie Smith, Bradyn Speakman, Matthew Svehla, Brady Tipton, Selene Wagner and Faith Walstrum.
The current chapter officers are: Alondra Moreno Santana, president; Cathryne Christopher, vice president; Estella Thomas, treasurer; Caleigh Freeman, secretary; Kat Booth, historian; Julian Bauer, parliamentarian; Sydney Lanier, junior representative; Isabella Jobeck, junior representative. Science teacher Samantha Wasson serves as the chapter advisor.
“I congratulate each of the new inductees, as well as their families, for all of the dedication and hard work throughout their educational career that has led up to this moment,” said Easton High School Principal Sherry Spurry. “All of their achievements in scholarship, leadership, service and character are honored by their induction into this prestigious organization.”
